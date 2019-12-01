A creative display with Margraf marble in a small town in Sicily

Located in Marsala in the Province of Trapani, Italy, architects Piero Laudicina and Maurizio Giammarino selected Margraf marble for the interior and exterior design throughout the private villa. The material was employed in a way that brings a unique aesthetic to the palatial residence.

The villa basks in the warm Sicilian sunshine and the light reflects on the white bushhammered Pietra Ducale marble used for the patio alongside a brushed Grigio Antracite. The patio tile alternates in two different widths, 15 and 30 cm. In total, 140 square meters of material was utilized for the outdoor design.

According to the design team, the villa’s design revolves around links and contrasts between the interior and the exterior, lights and shadows. Marble performs the architectural function of underlining the perfect harmony between the spaces with playful intertwining effects. The shades of dark gray from inside extend seemingly randomly towards the lighter hues of the outdoor flooring and vice versa.

Inside the villa, 100 square meters of brushed Grigio Antracite marble with brushed and bushhammered Pietra Ducale marble inserts, also alternating between 15 and 30 cm widths, was used for the flooring throughout the main living spaces. In the bathroom, the use of brushed Grigio Antracite marble continues with a Bianco Thassos composite stone marble box basin — formed by pieces that were cut and glued at 45 degree miters. Moreover, brushed Grigio Antracite marble with a vein-matched side was joined at a 45 degree miter.

The design team expressed how the marble takes center stage in the sophisticated residential design, which strives to bring out the very best of the entire villa through exceptional attention to detail. The tailored workmanship in the bathrooms makes this plain to see, with features such as the tops, basins and shower trays that are flush with the floor, as does the kitchen, where the vein-matched wall cladding and countertop are flawlessly fused with the flooring.