Mosaic & decorative tile product gallery

The Completa series, from Arizona Tile, features natural stone mosaics and mesh mounts that are offered in six color collections, each with more than five mesh variations. Each variation is artistically crafted, with exclusive materials strategically arranged to display the material in unique and breathtaking patterns.

CS-Calacatta Gris is a marble tile that is part of the Completa series. Offered in six sizes/options, each tile is arranged on a versatile mesh backing. CS-Calacatta Gris is a white marble with very faint, warm, gray details dispersed throughout each piece. It is a white marble that complements modern and traditional installations alike.

www.arizonatile.com

The elegance and allure of marble’s natural and timeless beauty can be found within the La Marca collection from Anatolia Tile & Stone. The ebb and flow of its subtle and ultra-realistic designs are perfectly executed in glazed porcelain. Included in this collection are the Picco mosaics, a modern way to add visual interest to any space. The beautiful design allows for versatility in the patterns created once installed. The Picco mosaics are offered in six colors in a honed finish.

www.anatoliatile.com

Here is Cancos’ Capri lattice mosaic. The porcelain pattern is what first attracts you and makes you do a double take. Then when you feel it, the sateen finish feels like velvet. The white background is faux dolomite marble and the lattice is wood look, so all porcelain. To complete the series, Cancos offer 24- x 48-, 24- x 24-, 12- x 24- and 3- x 12-inch pieces, with three different 24- x 24-inch decos. Additionally, torellos and pencils, as well as many mosaic patterns, are available. This series is commercially and residentially rated.

www.cancostileandstone.com

Design with the eclectic colors and shapes of Cursive ceramic wall tile series by Crossville. Cursive comes in 3- x 6-inch and 3- x12-inch rectangles, 6-inch squares and triangles, as well 4-inch circles and 2-inch demilunes. Coordinating corner options are available to frame the circles and demilunes. A 1 ½- x 6-inch trim piece with finished edges on short and long sides completes the offering. Each tile has a handmade watercolor effect around the edges. Nine trending colors, including hues of Iris, Goldenrod and Rose Gold, let you complete looks fashionably.

www.crossvilleinc.com/Products/Cursive

Daltile’s Vertuo collection is a mix and match porcelain tile collection that features two different nature-inspired looks: a bold linear marble and a dramatically veined limestone. These two stone designs are color-coordinated with each other and are offered in a trendy essential color palette, playing with black and white (which is a trend by itself) and two shades in between, an off-white and a warm gray. Vertuo features several large sizes and a unique chevron mosaic.

www.daltile.com/product/vertuo

The inspiration for the Chamonix collection originates from a beautiful mountain stone found in Europe. The design is brought to life with fragments of stone, sedimented and embedded in the material. The color palette contains both warm and cool shades, making it suitable for a variety of living spaces. Available from Del Conca USA.

www.delconcausa.com/prodotti/chamonix_223/

A dynamic alternative to matte- or gloss-finish glass tile, Island Stone’s Cascade tiles are custom engineered for texture, offering a compelling visual that is modern and fresh. The aesthetic is ideal for creating a retreat-like vibe on shower walls, kitchen backsplashes, interior and exterior accent walls and more. The tiles come in six nature-inspired colors --Midnight, Mojave, Oceania, Pure Silk, Stratos and Tule. The hues coordinate with Island Stone’s Glass Essentials line, allowing designers to easily mix and match the tiles along the wall and around the room. In addition to 1- x 2- inch Straight Set mosaic tiles, the patterns include: 2- x 8-inch and 6- x 12-inch field tile.

www.islandstone.com

Inspired by the Avant-Garde movement of Cubism, Chapter 7’s leading themes originate from strong geometric shapes and high-contrast design like work from Cubist’s Georges Braque and Pablo Picasso. The matte and gold metal pieces presented in this collection accent the honed Thassos mosaics. The Carve mosaic, is a combination of large and small hexagon pieces overlapping to form a distinctive larger abstract hexagon shape with gold metallic accents. Available from Jeffrey Court.

www.jeffreycourt.com/product/carve-9-7-8-x-8-1-2-mosaic-gold

Lunada Bay Tile has added a new color, Starlight (shown), and two new patterns to its line of Haisen glass tiles. While this exquisite collection is reminiscent of the decorative bowls originally used to wash sake drinking cups during the late Edo to Meiji period in Japan, today “Haisen” recalls vessels that display flower petals floating in water. Haisen tiles are handcrafted by melding streams of colored glass that drift and unite in a multitude of hues. Starlight is inspired by the gray value scale that artists and photographers use. The two new patterns include: 1 x 1 Offset (shown) and 1 x 2 Brick.

www.lunadabaytile.com

Inspired by traditional artisan majolica, Landmark Ceramics’ Portuguese combines the charm of centuries’ old craftsmanship with the modern appeal of contemporary design. The design of Portuguese is inspired by colorful motifs of traditional patterns, and geometrical shapes of refined and sparkling creativity. Portuguese colors are made out of a 12- x 24-inch tile with a dedicated 4- x 4-inch molded grooves to replicate the ancient shape of precious Portuguese tiles. Deco world is the perfect solution for decorative floors and walls.

www.landmarkceramics.com/gres/portuguese

An original and innovative design, Neptune is an Italian-made 8- x 8-inch glazed ceramic tile that creates a wondrous pattern that is easily installed. Mediterranea’s tile design team utilized its Dynamic HD Imaging® technology to integrate distinct colors and shapes, with squares and rectangles merging together in a single 8- x 8-inch tile. When finished, installations weave an intricate geometric wall tile arrangement that is truly effortless to install, but appears hand-crafted by a master artisan. Neptune is the perfect presentation of Old World tile charm, perfected with the technology of today.

www.mediterranea-usa.com/neptune.html

Bianco Gridwork tile, from MSI Surfaces, features a classic white marble background accented by a sophisticated intersecting pattern of dove gray marble for a distinctive look that sets your project apart from the rest. The soft neutral tones of this polished tile complement a variety of color schemes. In bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms and other spaces, Bianco Gridwork is suitable for a wide range of applications, including floors, backsplashes, vanity walls, shower surrounds, countertops and more. Durable, elegant and easy to maintain, this genuine marble tile is also Greenguard Indoor Air Quality Certified®.

www.msisurfaces.com