Quarra Stone Company is proud to announce that Steven Rousseau has joined the team as Supply Chain Director. As a former block sales and quarry manager for RED Graniti SpA, Rousseau brings 20 years of experience in the stone industry to complement Quarra’s technical knowhow and expertise in stone fabrication.

“Steven collaborated with Quarra Stone on two important projects, the SEAN COLLIER MEMORIAL at MIT and the MEMORIAL FOR ENSLAVED LABORERS in Charlottesville, VA. His interaction with our company has always been positive and the synergy with our group has already been proven” says Jim Durham, president of Quarra Stone. “His knowledge of the stone industry will ensure Quarra Stone stays ahead as stone fabricator and this will be an additional benefit to our clients.”

Quarra Stone Company is a full-service stone fabricator based in Madison, WI. Their expertise ranges from traditional cut stone to digital fabrication. The company is currently working on a new building for the University of Arkansas and on several fine art projects with various renowned artists.