Externally this is a pure coupé with a sporty spirit, with strong and decisive lines, large windows with a diamond-cut design, a trapezoid bow and a sophisticated combination of colors and technical details. The Azimut S6 -- one of the most recent successes from Azimut Yachts, an Italian leader in the design of 10 to 35-meter boats -- combines the contemporary elegance of its exterior, designed by Stefano Righini, with Carbon Tech technology, which employs carbon fiber in many parts of the boat. The choice of material generates a significant reduction in weight, while guaranteeing maximum performance and durability -- making the S6 light and slender. Dedicated to its young dynamic owners, the yacht defines a new concept in experiencing the sea, with bright and airy spaces that are sophisticated and essential, with design as a central feature.

The layout and the interior spaces designed by Francesco Guida combine open and comfortable areas -- typical of the latest trends in nautical design -- with a palette of materials in warm and welcoming tones, which are emphasized by indirect lighting. Light and dark oak sit alongside the white gloss walls and ceilings, chrome steel framing and the soft cotton textiles in monochrome or geometric patterns and blue velvet that are a recurring theme throughout the areas of the yacht. These include a lower deck with three cabins, two of which are doubles, and two bathrooms. On the main deck, the living area, which opens onto the exterior deck, consists of a large and cozy lounge area, with a custom-made sofa and a dining table, opposite a galley area with essential lines that fit perfectly with the interior design.

The galley also reflects the shades chosen for the decor of the yacht: appliances are hidden behind doors in light-grained wood; the contrasting top is dark brown, continuing the color scheme chosen by Guida. The top is made of Lapitec, in the shade Terra Moca with a Vesuvius finish, evoking to the touch the irregular surface of natural stone. Using innovative technology supported by 25 patents, Lapitec perfectly enhances the dynamic spirit that led to the development of the S6. The sintered stone product is a blend of 100% natural materials, which when baked at high temperatures creates “full body” slabs -- free of resins, inks or other petroleum-based products, and offering excellent performance features. The lack of surface porosity in the slabs also makes the material ideal in terms of hygiene and ease of upkeep, with guaranteed resistance to UV rays, weathering, variations in temperature, liquids and saltwater environments.

This revolutionary combination of technical and aesthetic qualities has allowed Lapitec to fulfil the two ambitious design goals of the boat manufactured by Azimut Yachts: providing a model for a new generation, a “cutting-edge” boat, while at the same time maintaining a contemporary sophistication that reveals extraordinary performance behind every detail.