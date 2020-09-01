The Azimut S6, one of the most recent successes from Azimut Yachts, combines the contemporary elegance of its exterior, designed by Stefano Righini, with Carbon Tech technology which employs carbon fiber in many parts of the boat.



The layout and the interior spaces designed by Francesco Guida combine open and comfortable spaces - typical of the latest trends in nautical design - with a palette of materials in warm and welcoming tones, emphasised by indirect lighting.

The galley also reflects the shades chosen for the decor of the yacht: appliances are hidden behind doors in light grained wood; the contrasting top with integrated sink and induction hob is dark brown, continuing the colour scheme chosen by Francesco Guida. The top is made of Lapitec, in the shade Terra Moca and the Vesuvius finish, evoking to the touch the irregular surface of natural stone.

This revolutionary combination of technical and aesthetic qualities has allowed Lapitec to fulfil the two ambitious design goals of the boat manufactured by Azimut Yachts: providing a model for a new generation, a “cutting-edge” boat, while at the same time maintaining a contemporary sophistication that reveals extraordinary performance behind every detail.

Lapitec has also been used in the brand new 25-metre Azimut Grande Magellano yacht, which will be presented exclusively at the next Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2020.