The Italia by Prussiani is a 5-axis mono-block bridge saw for porcelain and stone.

Cutting porcelain has never been easier thanks to our user friendly software with built in cutting functions that are necessary for avoiding costly breakage of porcelain material when improperly processed.

The Italia's maximum blade size is 24 1/2" for thicker material but can also handle blades down to minimum of 11 3/4", which increases the rigidity and decreases deflection for faster & cleaner cuts in porcelain materials.

The machine is built with high volume water flow to maximize the rate that is needed to properly cool the tooling when cutting porcelain materials.
 

 

The control panel of the machine is equipped with a touch screen which allows the operator to easily create automatic or manual cutting programs.

You will have significantly less worries about the structural life of the machine thanks to the galvanized mono-block frame that resists rust and unwanted corrosion.

The compact mono-block structure significantly reduces the overall footprint of the machine but maintains large working dimensions.

 

CUTTING SURFACE
 

The cutting surface of the Italia is covered with special high-density rubber panel with high compressive strength in order to avoid breakage of porcelain slabs.

 

ABOUT PRUSSIANI ENGINEERING
 

 

Prussiani Engineering was founded in 1991 by Mario Giorgio Prussiani and is an Italian manufacturer of innovative and high performance CNC fabrication equipment for the stone industry. Our manufacturing headquarters are based in Bergamo, Italy and our North American sales & service facility is located in St. Louis, Missouri.

 

Prussiani's equipment line up includes

  • CNC Bridge Saws
  • CNC Working Centers
  • CNC Milling Machines
  • 3 & 5 Axis Waterjets
  • Waterjet/Saw Combinations
  • Material Handling Solutions

 