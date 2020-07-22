Bethany, Conn. -- LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven flooring solutions, has named Patrick Millot as its next Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds David A. Rothberg, who continues as Chairman of the Board. Millot joins LATICRETE on August 10, 2020 after a multi- faceted and accomplished career with the Fortune Global 500 company, Saint-Gobain.

"I am thrilled and honored by this opportunity! LATICRETE is a wonderful success story and a great global company with a leading brand in construction,” said Millot, in a phone call from Lexington, Massachusetts.

"Patrick comes to us after a successful career in manufacturing and omni channel distribution for the industrial and construction industries. Patrick's experience running a larger globalized business will be a booster rocket to accelerate all of the wonderful work done to date at LATICRETE," said Rothberg. "I remember the excitement, forty-two years ago, when l came to work with my father, mother and brother Henry at LATICRETE, a 100% family-owned business. Now, as Chairman, I see the same focused enthusiasm in Patrick and am delighted that together, we will ensure continuity of our culture and values, while he takes our innovation, customer centricity and globalization to the next level. I am confident that Patrick will effectively take up the mantle begun with my parents, and transition seamlessly into his new role propelling LATICRETE forward."

Millot will be ably supported by the existing seasoned LATICRETE corporate leadership team, who will now report to him. "I very much look forward to working with Patrick. It is a prime opportunity to reassess and prioritize opportunities within our businesses to provide our clients more and better tools for use in a fast-changing business environment,” said Edward Metcalf, LATICRETE President for North America.

"I look forward to partnering with Patrick and leveraging his broad international experience to accelerate the execution of our vision," said Erno de Bruijn, President and Chief Operating Officer of the LATICRETE International Division.

Millot most recently served as CEO of Abrasives and Composites Systems at Saint-Gobain, a manufacturer of high-performance materials and building products. In this position, he led a division overseeing 12,300 employees from 88 sites in 30 countries. Before being promoted to Systems CEO, Millot served as President of the Ceramic division, and previously as Vice President of corporate planning, strategy and finance of the High Performance Materials sector. He started his 24-year career at Saint-Gobain in finance and strategy before being promoted to General Manager of the Reinforcement Division. He earned an engineering degree from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris, holds a master's in Economics, a LL. M. in International and European law and is a graduate from the Ecole Normale Supérieure. He is married and has three sons. He will be relocating from Boston to Connecticut.