TuffSkin Protection • Make Your Countertop Antimicrobial

In a time when sanitization is at the top of everyone's mind for business, we are excited to announce our Antimicrobial TuffSkin. This product has a deeper matte finish than our current Satin product and can be applied to all surfaces that TuffSkin can be applied to.

*Microbial contamination of various surfaces in public places including medical facilities, banks, airports, public transportation, libraries, and shopping centers, is a major way of spreading infection. Due to the well-known broad antibacterial and antiviral spectrum of silver ions, films can also be useful for the inactivation of various viruses in a 24-hour time frame, including the recently emerged severe acute respiratory syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes Coronavirus disease (Covid-19). It can be applied by our TuffSkin installers globally.