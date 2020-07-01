Antolini introduces Flexwave finish
VERONA, ITALY -- Antolini's Flexwave finish on the exclusive stone Bianco Lasa "Fantastico" introduces a new language to the rather uniform appearance and translucent white background of this marble. The intense undulating movement of the Flexwave finish permeated over the surface of Bianco Lasa "Fantastico" emphasizes the specific tactile properties of this stone: brilliance, color range and transparency. Bianco Lasa "Fantastico," paired with Antolini's new Flexwave texture, brings the worlds of architecture and fashion closer together through consistent three-dimensionality, making this mixture suitable for numerous uses.