Obituary: Donald Dave Mitnick

Donald “Don” Dave Mitnick passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020, he was 86.

Don was born December 6, 1933 and grew up in Brooklyn, NY. His parents raised him during the Great Depression in a small apartment at Sheepshead Bay. His father, Sam, was a mechanic and his mother, Katie, was a registered nurse.

Don was a member of the masonic order for over 50 years and served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1953 to 1955. He formed his first company in 1963 and was a pioneer in the natural stone industry. He was the founder and president of CCS Stone, Inc. in Moonachie, NJ -- an accredited fabricator and leading stone supplier.

Don met his wife Arline on a blind date and they married when he returned from his military service. After the army, he worked at Kodak then Firestone. Eventually, he moved on to work for a stone importer, International Granite and Marble, in North Bergen, NJ. His new boss relocated him to Illinois where he became a top salesman for the company. It was also where his first two sons were born. He returned to the East Coast and settled in Fairlawn, NJ, where he started his own stone business and raised his growing family. Besides working, Don enjoyed activities such as boating, fishing, skiing and snowmobiling. He traveled around the world for business and pleasure.

Don leaves behind his beloved wife Arline; sons Mitchell, Bryan, Jonathan and Corey;

daughter-in-laws Nelly, Patricia and Nancy; grandchildren Justin, Tyler, Luigi, Bianca, Gavriela, Conor, Dillon, Benjamin, Jakob, Shane and Liana; and great grandchild Lukas.

Don was laid to rest at The Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah in Paramus, NJ.

Memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research www.michaeljfox.org and the Natural Stone Foundation www.naturalstoneinstitute.org.