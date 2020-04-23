HD Expo Announces Virtual Programming

Although the 2020 Las Vegas show is unfortunately cancelled, HD Expo is on track to showcase an esteemed lineup of programming and speakers online May 5–7th. The three-day virtual event will comprise 40 presenters across 12 sessions live. All sessions are free and will be available on-demand following the initial broadcasts.

Speakers include Sydell Group CEO and founder Andrew Zobler, Ace Hotel Group president Brad Wilson, Highgate senior vice president of design Christina Zimmer, and Gensler design director Siobhan Barry.

The event kicks off on May 5th with Hospitality Design’s own Stacy Shoemaker Rauen hosting a panel of elite hospitality leaders about the state of the industry. A keynote conversation and discussions on emerging trends and the future of hybrid hospitality properties will round out the first day of programming.

Day two will also include a keynote conversation, as well as a panel with hospitality owners on the resiliency of business in the face of crisis. On Thursday, May 7th, the event will conclude with four final sessions: How to Be in Business in a Post-Coronavirus Environment; Emerging Trends: Leading-Edge Concepts in Wellbeing; Ask the Purchasers; and Technology for Healthy Buildings.

CEU and LU credits will also be available.