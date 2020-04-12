Team Fundraiser: Support for Stone World TN Employees

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a fast-moving storm cut across Middle Tennessee, dropping tornados that roared up to 165 mph. The disaster took 25 lives and destroyed homes, businesses, schools and churches across four counties. Among them, were one of our very own Rockhead members and dear friends at Stone World TN. Thankfully, no one was onsite when the tornado hit. However, the business and the company’s livelihood was wiped out within minutes, leaving devastation and uncertainty for all.

Please consider sending your support for those employees no longer capable of supporting their families during this tragic time. As the Volunteer State lives up to its name and works to assess the damages, let’s do our part to support one of our own. Many of us visited Stone World TN last fall, hosted by Duan and his amazing team. As members who joined a network to not do this business alone, now is our chance to really pull together and show just how much we care to support one another, in business and in life.

Thank you for all your words and concern these past few weeks, we truly have an amazing group who considers each other friends. Thank you in advance for your prayers and support, no amount is too small.

To learn more, visit: www.gofundme.com



— Rockhead Group USA