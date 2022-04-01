CLEMSON, SC -- In response to information from its tile industry colleagues in the Ukraine, the Tile Council of North America (TCNA), the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) and the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA) have launched a fundraiser for Save the Children’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, and the region, to help protect and support children and their families. All three associations have contributed $10,000 each with further support also coming in from their members.

The fundraiser, “TILE$4UkrainianChildren” will focus on pursuing donations and pledges through the week of Coverings, April 5 to 8, 2022, for an industry donation goal of $250,000.

“Everyone has seen in the news the horrors of this war in Europe,” said Eric Astrachan, TCNA executive director. “The United Nations (UN) is reporting that over 50% of the children in Ukraine have now been displaced, leaving them at serious risk of illness, hunger and abuse. This fundraiser allows us to immediately put into action tile industry humanitarian support for Ukrainian children.”

Save the Children is a global humanitarian organization that was founded in 1919 and has been operating in Ukraine since the start of this escalating crisis in 2014. One of the first organizations to respond to the crisis with humanitarian relief, Save the Children is now scaling up their operations to support impacted children and families, distributing critical emergency supplies and establishing safe spaces for children where possible. Save the Children is a top-rated charity, earning the highest rating from Charity Navigator (4 stars) and is on Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities.

Additionally, Save the Children’s giving portal allows anyone, anywhere, to give at any time through the TILE$4UkrainianChildren campaign online donation page: http://support.savethechildren.org/goto/TILES4UKR.

“I would like to send all our thankfulness for what you’re doing for us,” said Lishchynskyi Ioan of the Ukrainian Association of Ceramics. “Project «TILE$» sounds really good, and we know

Save The Children is a big organization with a clear structure of methods to provide target support for Ukrainian children.”