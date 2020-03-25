PELLEGRINI MECCANICA SPA – temporarily closing - Covid 19

Dear Customer, Supplier and Precious Cooperator

We regret to inform you that following to the latest decisions of the Italian Government to fight the spread of Coronavirus and control the safety of our precious employees and cooperators (officially published on March 23rd ), we must temporarily suspend the company activities from the 26th of March until the 3rd of April.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenient that the situation may cause you, while we encourage you to keep in contact with us through the official company mail info@pellegrini.net and/or all other departments mails already known to you.

Wishing to all of us a rapid improvement of the overall situation, we cannot forget to thank the Doctors and all Hospitals Staff for their heroic and precious efforts in assisting, day and night, the Italians in the struggle against this dramatic virus.

Best Regards

Elena Pellegrini – President