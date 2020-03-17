Message from Stone Source Operations Regarding COVID19 Virus

Dear Clients & Business Associates,

Stone Source is actively monitoring the development of the Coronavirus, and closely following CDC recommendations to ensure the health and well-being of our employees, clients and customers as well as the importance of limiting any impact the current health event may have on service to our clients and customers. We will continue to provide updates as we are able.

At this time, Stone Source is following our Business Continuity Plan which focuses first and foremost on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, clients and customers followed closely by ensuring continuity in our business functions. This plan includes the routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and objects in our locations, enabling remote and staggered work capabilities, providing all employees with information and best practices to prevent the spread of illness, limiting all non-essential business travel, working closely with our supply chain/procurement teams and following the guidance from the CDC to assure products arriving at your facilities are safe for handling and use.

As of today, our showrooms and facilities are working at normal capacity. Your orders are being processed on time, and we have not experienced any disruptions in receiving goods from our suppliers.

CDC on the safety of shipped goods:

“There is still a lot that is unknown about the newly emerged COVID-19 and how it spreads. Two other coronaviruses have emerged previously to cause severe illness in people (MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV). The virus that causes COVID-19 is more genetically related to SARS-CoV than MERS-CoV, but both are betacoronaviruses with their origins in bats. While we don’t know for sure that this virus will behave the same way as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, we can use the information gained from both of these earlier coronaviruses to guide us. In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely a very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets. Currently, there is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods and there have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.

For details please refer to the CDC website:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html

For those of you planning to visit our showrooms and facilities, please confirm that you will be following CDC guidelines. If you are experiencing any symptoms of illness, please refrain from visiting until you are well.

Please do not hesitate to contact your Sales Representative with any questions regarding your orders or any other concerns you may have regarding your shipments.

Thank you for your partnership and trust, please stay healthy and safe.

Stone Source Team

