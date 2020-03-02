A model of sustainability

Set in a pristine location at Pier 1 – just south of the Brooklyn Bridge – 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge offers guests magnificent waterfront views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. The hotel was not only designed to take full advantage of its prime real estate, but to stand as a testament to sustainable building. Contributing to the contemporary and elegant interior environment is the extensive use of Vermont Danby white marble throughout the public spaces in many unique applications.

“1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is a praise poem to the Brooklyn waterfront, past present and future,” said Drew Stuart of INC Architecture & Design of New York, NY. “It is the first-to-market, mission-driven hotel dedicated to sustainability. Celebrating the beauty of natural materials was the first order of business.”

A joint venture partnership between Starwood Capital Group and Toll Brothers City Living, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge consists of 194 guest rooms, including 29 two- to six-bedroom suites and The Riverhouse, its Presidential Suite, with most rooms offering panoramic views of the East River, the Brooklyn Bridge and the New York City skyline. Moreover, the project includes the adjoining new condominium, Pierhouse, comprising 106 townhome-style residences spread across two waterfront buildings.

Sourcing local material

Incorporating regional material into the hotel’s design was a priority for the owners and design team. “Firstly, we were interested in finding materials that were sourced as locally as possible, and the palette that we developed called for a range of stones that included both clean white marbles, as well as some more heavily figured and colored types,” said Stuart, when discussing the selection process. “Typically, you expect marble to come from someplace overseas like Italy, but the Danby quarry has some beautiful stones that fit our palette that were only about 200 miles north of the city. Lastly, LEED certifications require materials to be sourced within a 500-mile radius to the consumption of fossil fuels used in transporting materials, and thus the Danby quarry was a natural choice.”

The design team worked closely with stone supplier ABC Stone of New York, NY, to determine the most appropriate material for the project. “The selection was quite unique,” said John Taranto, vice president of architecture and design sales. “Originally, they were all looking for a green veined stone, possibly Cippolino, but the price was over budget. The Danby Montclair Striato vein cut became the perfect stone reasonably priced and LEED certified, as the quarry is 270 miles from the jobsite.”

Adam Rolston, who was also on the team from INC Architecture & Design, explained that they did take a trip to Vermont to visit the quarry. “In addition to getting a pretty thorough tour of the extraction process, we primarily discussed the quality of the veining and coloring that we were looking to have in the slabs,” said the architect. “That allowed the team on-site to choose the best blocks and locations within the mountain from which to get them. Personally selecting the blocks was one of the high points of the project and was deeply inspiring.

“We’re always interested in seeing how much of the richness of the natural material we can retain, and in this case, how much of the richness of the extraction process we could retain as well,” Rolston went on to say. “Early on in the project, we looked at older imagery of stone quarries and fell in love with some of the forms that resulted from the extraction process. The vertical channeling with the rough break lines in the stone, [which was employed as wall cladding and the faces of the reception desk and restroom vanities], was intended to emulate that old extraction process.”