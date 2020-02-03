Technology Update: Mapei's Keraflex™ Super

MAPEI’s Tile & Stone Installation Systems now include Keraflex™ Super, a new highly versatile mortar with polymers designed for installing large and heavy tile on floors, walls and countertops. The new mortar features the outstanding trait of providing a high transfer of material to the backs of tiles while retaining impressive non-sag/non-slump properties.

Other Keraflex Super features include:

• Extra smooth creamy consistency for ease of application

• Easy mixing, handling and trowling properties reduce applicator fatigue

• High resistance to extreme freeze/thaw conditions

• Approved for interior/exterior water immersion conditions

• Ideal for lippage control systems applications

• For bond coats up to ½ inch (12mm) in embedded thickness

Keraflex Super mortar is easy to mix and easy to trowel, requiring less effort and cutting application times. It can be applied over plywood, uncoupling, crack-isolation, sound-reduction and waterproofing membranes.

