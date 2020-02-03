Postponement of the 20th China Xiamen International Stone Fair

From the Xiamen International Stone Fair,

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, we attach great importance to the health and safety of all guests attending Xiamen Stone Fair 2020. As such, based on the current situation for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus spread, the decision was made by the organizing committee that Xiamen Stone Fair 2020, originally scheduled on March 16-19 in Xiamen, will be postponed to June 6-9, 2020.



We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduling of the fair. We will do our best to arrange all the work properly and create a pleasant experience for you in June. Thanks for your understanding and continuous support to Xiamen Stone Fair. Please accept our sincere wishes for the New Year. May you enjoy good health in the coming year.



