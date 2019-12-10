Marmomac 2019 sees growth in international attendance

Held from September 25th to 28th, Marmomac 2019 marked the 54th year for the Verona, Italy-based exhibition, which draws a global crowd annually to display and view a plethora of stone products, machinery, tooling and accessories, and stone care and maintenance products. This year in particular experienced a positive turnout with 69,000 attendees from 154 countries, including 1,650 exhibiting companies hailing from 61 countries.

“This 54th Marmomac has achieved all the goals we set,” stated Maurizio Danese, president of Veronafiere. “We stimulated the domestic market by focusing on training initiatives such as “Meet the Inspiration for Designers,” while also collaborating with Confindustria Marmomacchine within the PNA network to promote the unique quality of natural stone.”

A new component to this year’s exhibition was B2B meetings targeted by segment and type of use of natural stone materials. Veronafiere, the show’s management, explained that this was an educational project for interior designers — expanding digital developments and promoting networking among international industry members. There was a “speed dating” format focusing on three areas: luxury, slabs and tools — each with specific targets, including architects, distributors, stone producers and installers, from countries such as the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, South Africa, Australia, Germany, Mozambique, Turkey and Iran. “We have worked closely with the ICE-Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Economic Development to consolidate international arrivals through incoming delegations and B2B meetings,” said Danese.

“Workshops and exhibitions help designers, architects and trade professionals to deeper understand how technologies and natural stone can be versatile,” said Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of Veronafiere. “Marmomac moreover, is an exhibition capable of providing high-end solutions and services. In particular, it supports companies in their approach to international markets thanks to its global natural stone community active 365 days a year.”

Marmomac’s network of events and trade missions this year also expanded into China, specifically in Shanghai and Beijing, with the new Living Italy project dedicated to design. Other focuses outside of Italy are The International Surfaces Event-Stonexpo Marmomac, which will be held in Las Vegas, NV in January 2020, and the Vitoria Stone Fair and Cachoeiro Stone Fair, which will both take place in Brazil.

Next year’s exhibition is scheduled for September 30 to October 3, 2020.