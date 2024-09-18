BROUGHT TO YOU BY

The Natural Stone Institute Utah Study Tour: Part One

By Jennifer Richinelli
September 18, 2024

As the summer was winding down, the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) was gearing up for its annual Study Tour, which set off on August 25, 2024. This year, the insightful and engaging stone industry event explored the stoneworking regions of Utah and Idaho. 

More than 100 stone industry members – representing the quarrying, fabrication and design sectors -- joined NSI on their adventure. Several highlights of the group’s time in Salt Lake City, UT, included an architectural tour and visit to Kepco+’s panel shop followed by a tour of the Utah State Capitol project that the company has been working on and expected to complete next year. 

Moreover, the tour traveled outside the city to the scenic and majestic landscape where there are quarries and large-scale production facilities. The last leg of the trip took the group to Idaho to experience more of the region’s stoneworking operations. 

There was an abundance to take in and share, so here is a look at part one of the 2024 Study Tour. Part two is to follow soon.

