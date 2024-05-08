AUBURN HILLS, MI -- Robotic system integrator and process cutting solutions provider Shape Process Automation (SPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Kenworthy as Global President for Shape Process Automation effective May 1, 2024.

Simon brings over 30 years of organizational leadership, demonstrated success in international business and market strategy development. His extensive experience in commercial contract negotiation and execution have played a vital role in the company’s success. Kenworthy is a recognized global expert in robotics, automation and material cutting processes.

In his new role, Simon will oversee the company’s financial and operational performance, oversee the daily operations, and spearhead its strategic growth. Kenworthy will report to Shape Technologies Group President and CEO, Nino LaDuca and will continue to serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

“As we move forward, our commitment to innovation and excellence remain strong,” said Kenworthy. “Together, we will continue to set new standards in our industry and pave the way for future growth.”

“Simon and I have worked closely over the past several months to ensure a seamless and successful transition of global leadership for Shape Process Automation,” said Nino LaDuca, CEO of Shape Technologies Group. “Simon has played a crucial role in our leadership team and commercial operations as we have transitioned multiple companies under the SPA Group. Since 2018, we have acquired and merged several robotic and automation businesses, consolidated facilities worldwide, and continued to strengthen the SPA brand across several new industries. As we continue to expand our reach and develop innovative solutions, it is only fitting that Simon lead the SPA Group into its next chapter of growth.”

Kenworthy holds an Electrical Engineering Degree from Huddersfield University in West Yorkshire, England.