Exotic and eye-catching, Zebra Calacatta steals the show when book-matched, elevating the design of a room to the highest levels of luxury. When installed traditionally, the design offers an elegant black backdrop with veining resembling the artistry of Zebra Stone found in nature. Available in 6mm and 12mm thicknesses, with a polished finish, 10 feet, 6 inches long x 5 feet, 3 inches wide porcelain slabs.

