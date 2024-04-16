Image in modal.

Whether used as flooring, countertops or on a feature wall, Perle Blanc limestone adds a touch of elegance to any space. Available from Durango Stone, Perle Blanc is not only visually stunning, but it is also durable and easy to maintain. Its natural resistance to heat and water makes it a practical choice for any interior or exterior application. With proper care and maintenance, Perle Blanc limestone will continue to look beautiful for years to come. This beautiful stone is also available in many different finishes. 

Close up of the Perle Blanc limestone by Durango Stone

TECHNICAL DATA

Water Absorption by Weight: 0.64%
Compressive Strength: 12,647 psi (wet) | 16,690 psi (dry)
Density: 160.19 lbs/cu.ft.
Modulus of Rupture: 1,457 psi (wet) | 1,911 psi (dry)
Flexural Strength: 1,098 psi (wet) | 1,502 psi (dry)

Photo courtesy of Durango Stone

