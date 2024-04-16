✕

Whether used as flooring, countertops or on a feature wall, Perle Blanc limestone adds a touch of elegance to any space. Available from Durango Stone, Perle Blanc is not only visually stunning, but it is also durable and easy to maintain. Its natural resistance to heat and water makes it a practical choice for any interior or exterior application. With proper care and maintenance, Perle Blanc limestone will continue to look beautiful for years to come. This beautiful stone is also available in many different finishes.