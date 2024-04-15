BIRMINGHAM, AL – Triton Stone Group hosted a Wine & Stone Event at its Birmingham, AL, showroom on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Attendees of the CEU session, which was developed by Women In Stone, learned about the geology of a variety of natural stone types and how their mineral composition and formation affect its appearance. In comparison, it was discussed how a wine tastes depends on the soil composition of the grapes and the climate where the grapes were grown. After the presentation and wine tasting, participants were given a tour of Triton’s slab warehouse. Here are some pictorial highlights.