Triton Stone Group and Co-Founder and CEO, Katie Jensen is excited to announce that the Triton Stone Group of Dallas location is now part of their conglomerate of locations. Melissa Castro, currently an account manager in Houston, will take the role of Dallas branch manager.

While the Dallas market already knows and loves the Triton brand, Jensen and her team are excited to bring all that the company has to offer to this location. With 25 locations across the Southeast and Midwest, they will have access to an expansive inventory offering of natural stone, quartz and porcelain slabs. They also offer a substantial and enhanced sink line, including brands like Kohler, Sterling and Crescent. They also offer a wide array of fabrication tools and supplies, and a curated tile selection; including their own King Tooling Line and Crescent Tile Collection.

Exceptional customer service and an amazing experience for your clients is also their number one priority, and they will continue to provide the level of service you expect. Finally, their team and company culture are so important to them, and vital to the success of both their business and yours.

With this acquisition, Triton Stone Group now owns and operates 25 showrooms: Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Baton Rouge, LA; Birmingham, AL; Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Huntsville, AL; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City; Knoxville, TN; Little Rock, AR; Memphis, TN; Mobile, AL; New Orleans, LA; Omaha, NE; Portsmouth, VA; Raleigh, NC; Richmond, VA; San Antonio, TX; Shreveport, LA and St. Louis, MO.

In addition, they have four Regional Distribution Centers to supply the showroom locations with two in New Orleans, one in Houston and one in Portsmouth.