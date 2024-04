OBERLIN, OH -- The entry period for the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) awards program is now open. NSI wants to celebrate member projects and people through the Pinnacle Awards and Industry Recognition Awards. Submission deadlines begin May 20, 2024. For a full list of available awards and to access submission deadlines and requirements, visit: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/programs/awards/awards-overview/?tcs-token=c9c37969091c7733ac96f7dcdc81f0b995e36468806537abe97df8fae4776db6.