Coming from the renowned quarries of Carrara, Calacatta Antico pays homage to the iconic Italian marble. The perfect blend of beauty and purity through a design characterized by a network of veins that range from deep ocher to warm grey on a delicate ivory background.

Xtone series, are produced in Porcelanosa’s state-of-the-art facilities which feature a total of 4,475 solar panels that promote sustainable energy consumption. The facility also recovers 100% of the heat from the kiln, reuses 100% of water through a treatment facility and recycles 100% of waste by reincorporating it back into the production system.

Learn more at https://www.xtone-surface.com/en.