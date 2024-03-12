VITÓRIA, ESPÍRITO SANTO, BRAZIL – A delegation of Brazilian stone producers will exhibit at the Xiamen International Stone Fair 2024, scheduled from March 16th to 19th in Xiamen, China. Brazil will have a Pavilion comprising 17 national companies. The action is part of It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone, an export incentive program developed by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investments Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).

China is the second largest destination for Brazilian exports. In 2023, Brazil recorded a 5.02% growth in exports to this market, reaching a historical record of U.S. $170.86 million The Asian market is a major consumer of raw stones; last year, block sales accounted for 96.5% of Chinese imports.

According to Centrorochas President Tales Machado, Brazil's presence at the Xiamen International Stone Fair is a unique opportunity to establish global connections. "The Brazilian Pavilion at the fair will strengthen commercial ties and, of course, offer business opportunities with the main players in the sector." In 2023, the composition of exports to China was 57.6% granite, 25.8% quartzite and 11.45% marble. However, according to data released by Centrorochas, there was an impressive growth in demand for quartzite from China. Sales of this material increased by 42.01%, generating a revenue of U.S. $ 42.56 million from the commercialization of this product alone.

"Quartzite is currently one of the most demanded stones globally,” said Machado. “This recent change is the result of technological advances in the sector, allowing for more uniform surfaces, precise cuts and sophisticated finishes."

Located in Hall A5 and with an area of 348 square meters, the Brazilian Pavilion will be a showcase for natural stones, highlighting the excellence and diversity of the national industry. The architectural project, developed by architect Rômulo Pegoretti, was designed to be a piece of Brazil at the fair. Inspired by the Brazilian essence, nature and elements of the rich fauna, flora and beauty of the country, the space will transport visitors to a unique experience.

The 17 companies that take part in the Brazilian Pavilion are: Amagran, Cajugram, CS3, Decolores, Ferraz Brasil, Gramazini, Granex do Brasil, Magban, Magnitos, MAP, Margramar, Nova Aurora, Pedra do Frade, Pedreiras do Brasil, Santo Antonio Stones, Thor and Willcomex.