The collection features four customizable designs – Spot-On, Slide (featured above), Zip and Stix – each available in both mosaic form and as large format tile. The colorways Michelle curated are a combination of color and dark and deeply appealing as is, but as part of Artistic Tile's Tailored To program, which is crafted entirely in-house in Secaucus, that is just the beginning of what’s possible. Customers have access to an extensive library of natural stone that can be combined for the designer or client who loves the pattern but wants their own, unique version.

Designed to fit seamlessly into luxurious spaces that are both modern and edgy, clients can create eye-catching designs that get noticed.

The Michelle Gerson for Artistic Tile collaboration is now available at ArtisticTile.com and through any of Artistic Tile's showrooms.