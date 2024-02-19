MESA, AZ -- Technical tile expert James Woelfel, principal at J.G. Woelfel & Associates

and Chairman of the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) Technical Committee, has been invited to lead a technical discussion about industry installation standards and methods, as well as ceramic tile manufacturing standards, at Cevisama, the international fair for ceramic tile in Valencia, Spain, scheduled for February 26 to March 1, 2024.

Woelfel will join Matias Martinez, Secretary General of Proalso, Spain’s association for professional tile installers, to discuss how American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and Tile Council of North America (TCNA) standards in the U.S. compare similarly and differentially with UNE 138002, Spain’s rules for the installation of ceramic tiles with bonding

materials. Woelfel will also explain how ANSI and ISO manufacturing standards in the U.S. ensure product quality and performance.

“Advancements and changes in the production of tile, as well as the development of new bonding materials, presents an ongoing educational need for installers, architects, designers and owners,” explained Woelfel. “Tile is a beautiful and sustainable product and proper installation is an essential consideration to its performance. We are excited to be invited to celebrate Cevisama’s 40th anniversary and mark the event with this meaningful technical discussion.”

Woelfel will update Matias on changes to the NTCA’s Reference Manual, something the two have discussed in the past.

The NTCA Reference Manual is a comprehensive publication of knowledge, research and development by the NTCA Technical Committee members. The Committee is composed of ceramic tile contractors, consultants, distributors, manufacturers and others associated with the ceramic tile industry. The NTCA Reference Manual is updated annually and includes more than 300 pages of information covering everything from substrate preparation to finished grout. The

purpose of the Reference Manual is to identify recurring tile and stone installation challenges, recognize potential problems and gain consensus from industry experts on offering solutions.