Lesley Goddin, editorial director and senior writer for NTCA’s TileLetter and TileLetter ARTISAN edition, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Tile Heritage Foundation (THF). This decision, made unanimously during the summer 2023 meeting, aligns seamlessly with Goddin's extensive experience and dedication to the tile industry.

Goddin assumes the position following the retirement of Riley Doty from Doty Tile in Oakland, who served THF for two decades. Doty remarked about Goddin’s appointment, "When I announced that I needed to retire from the board, I was fighting regrets that I would be letting THF down. Instead, look at what has transpired! My departure put the matter of board membership on the front burner and led to this result. I couldn't ask for a better outcome!" In an invitation letter, THF President Joseph A. Taylor praised Goddin's unwavering support for both the industry and Tile Heritage, emphasizing her notable focus on the history and artistic aspects of the craft, particularly evident in her role as the editor of TileLetter ARTISAN.

Accepting the appointment, Goddin expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am honored and humbled to be invited to serve on the Tile Heritage Foundation board. And the folks on the board are some of the finest in the industry. What fun it will be to work with you all to further the aims and goal of THF and the amazing artistry of tile."

Lesley Goddin joins esteemed members of the THF Board, including Joseph A. Taylor, Sheila Menzies, Eric Astrachan, Josh Blanc, Irene de Watteville, Katia McGuirk and Kathy Meyer. Together, they are dedicated to advancing the mission of THF and celebrating the incredible artistry of tile.

THF advocates for the ceramic arts and mosaics as well as the preservation of significant installations. The library and archives that have been housed at the Healdsburg, CA, headquarters since 1987 are immense, and are a resource for tile makers, academics, the public and those in the tile industry seeking to match or source period tiles on restoration projects. THF is a custodian of over 40,000 documents, more than 44,000 digital images, and more than 4,000 American ceramic tiles dating back to the late 19th century. THF also maintains a blog-style website at www.tileheritage.org – visit to learn more about the Foundation.