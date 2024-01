Beautifully designed and available in eight finishes, Airmada’s AirJet Shower Drying System uses a series of air-jet brass nozzles, set flush to the ceiling or walls of your shower space, to rid the area of dampness. Airmada’s AirJet Shower Drying System significantly reduces drying time and promotes a healthier bathroom environment by reducing mold and mildew while preserving grout and tile for the long term.

For more information visit www.armadadry.com.