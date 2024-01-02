QUEBEC CITY, CANADA -- Polycor has been honored with three prestigious awards in France, highlighting its exceptional work in sustainable construction and innovation. At the Rocalia trade show, the global stone producer received the Grand Prize and the Jury's Choice Award in the "Building with Stone" competition, recognizing its significant contributions to constructing Les Halles de Saint-Dizier and refurbishing the Alain Mimoun sports complex in Issy-les-Moulineaux.

Additionally, Polycor received the MUUUZ International Award 2023 in the “Fittings, Materials and Coatings” category for its "A Better Brick™" natural stone brick, an environmentally conscious innovation for eco-friendly sustainable construction. Natural stone embodies strength and dependability and offers noteworthy environmental advantages. Its minimal carbon footprint, lack of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), potential for reuse and easy maintenance make it a preferred choice for projects aiming to meet green building standards like LEED, Living Building Challenge and BREEAM.

These accolades spotlight Polycor's leading role in France for using natural stone as a sustainable building material, emphasizing its dedication to spearheading change in the building materials industry, especially in stone brick development. These distinctions endorse Polycor's innovative vision and the company’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by the end of 2025.