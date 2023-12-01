NEW YORK, NY -- Boutique Design New York (BDNY), the leading trade fair and conference for the boutique hospitality and lifestyle industry, gathered nearly 15,000 designers, architects, brand executives, hoteliers, developers, purchasers, manufacturers and other professionals at the Javits Center November 12th and 13th to experience new products, engaging conversations and strategic networking events.

BDNY maintained the momentum from 2022, a testament to the resilience and growth of the boutique and lifestyle hospitality industry. In comparison to 2022, the show saw a 16% increase in overall attendance, a 15% increase in qualified buyers and a 20% increase in exhibitors. More than 650 exhibiting companies participated, which included a greater international presence with more companies exhibiting from Spain and Italy, plus new pavilions from Portugal and Ukraine.

“The energy at BDNY this year was absolutely electric. Starting with an impressive turnout of more than 400 industry leaders at the Platinum Circle Gala, followed by a who’s who of the industry on the trade fair floor and ending with a sold-out Gold Key Awards, BDNY proved to be the premier destination for inspiration. It continues to be the pivotal platform that honors and elevates the products, projects and personalities shaping the hospitality industry,” says Keisha Byrd, brand leader, BDNY.

"Following the success of another year and the positive response we received from exhibitors, attendees and our design partners, we eagerly look forward to planning for 2024 and are committed to bringing the best of boutique design to New York,” states Kevin Gaffney, group vice president, Emerald Design Group.

Thousands of industry professionals explored new products and learned about the latest trends, new ideas and standout projects in hospitality from more than 30 sessions covering such top-of-mind topics as biophilia in design, what’s new in F&B, state of the industry from owners and brands, how to nurture diversity in the industry and the impact of AI on design. The fair also featured the annual Women Leaders in Hospitality breakfast, held in conjunction with NEWH, where female executives representing all facets of the industry shared their journeys, today’s challenges and opportunities, and lessons learned.

Besides the CEU-accredited stage designed by Goodrich, which was conceived as a talk show studio sculpted through color and graphics, BDNY also featured four Designed Spaces, a signature of the show, which partners leading design and brand teams with manufacturers to create one-of-a-kind lounges and stages on the show floor. 1 Hotels crafted the Designed by Nature experience using sustainably sourced materials, layers of greenery and neutral-hued furnishings. Imaginative Travel by Andaz, a collaboration between Hyatt and Host Hotels, designed by Otherworld Creative and Within Light Studio, delivered a luxe bar-at-sunset concept by balancing ethereal lighting and earthy textures to capture the very essence of a beachside escape. Rockwell Group used theatrical inspiration and subtly placed lighting to highlight iridescent fabric panels in darker, jewel tones to emulate a luxurious supper club vibe in the ChromaClub. And lastly, KTGY + Simeone Deary Design Group was inspired by the Year of the Rabbit for Down the Rabbit Hole, part bunny hutch, part secret garden, with a hint of a mad tea party, to evoke conversation and build community and camaraderie. In addition to presenting impressive designs, these spaces featured pop-up talks, and food and drink throughout the two days.

BDNY Meet, a platform for targeted connections between exhibitors and attendees, continued to serve as an important matchmaking tool both prior to and onsite at the trade fair. More than 3,700 attendees and exhibitors engaged with the matchmaking and meeting request tool, an increase of 17% compared to 2022.

The Best of BDNY 2023 Product Design Competition and BDNY Best Exhibit Competition winners were announced during the show. Chosen by two panels of industry experts, product winners and finalists were chosen across 14 categories for their aesthetic progress, functionality and innovation; while best exhibit honorees in four categories earned nods for creativity in design, visual impact, effective and efficient use of materials, and outstanding use of space, color, texture, lighting and graphics in their display.

This year’s Best Exhibit Competition winners were Samuel & Sons Passementerie (Small), JACLO Industries (Medium), and Mittman Hospitality (Large). Mittman Hospitality also won the Best in Show award. Best of BDNY Product Design Competition winners included ICON, WOW Design (Architectural Materials); The Park, Light Annex (Art & Accessories); NU, Roca Bathroom Products (Bath/Spa); Bellina, Cortina Leathers (Fabric); Outlander Collection, Daltile (Flooring); Hug Armchair, Parla (Furniture); Touchless Hand Sanitizer, Vaask (Health & Wellness); PushUp Pro Cordless Lamp, Zafferano America (Lighting); Elegante Veneers, Havwoods (Other); Obi, EXPORMIM (Outdoor); Bau, InSpec (Seating); Double, Elli S.R.L. (Sustainable); Between Rivers, Arte (Wallcoverings) and Universe Drapery Sheers, Fabric Innovations (Window Treatments).

Preceding BDNY, the 34th Annual Platinum Circle Awards Gala, hosted by sister brand Hospitality Design magazine, took place on Friday, November 10th at Gotham Hall in New York, where five hospitality leaders were honored for their lifetime achievements: Martin Brudnizki, Martin Brudnizki Design Studio; Ted Carroll, the Carroll Adams Group; Raul Leal, SH Hotels & Resorts; Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Flag Luxury and Libby Sims Patrick, Sims Patrick Studio. NEWH CEO Shelia Lohmiller was also honored with the Manfred Steinfeld Humanitarian Award.

Closing out the week of events, BDNY hosted the sold-out Gold Key Awards celebration on Monday, November 13th at Cipriani 42nd Street, where 550 guests gathered to hear who took home top honors in 22 project categories, as well as the coveted Judges’ So Cool award, and fête the Design Firm and Hotelier of the Year.

The next edition of BDNY will be held at Javits Center, November 10 and 11, 2024. To receive show and registration email updates, click here.