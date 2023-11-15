ALIQUIPPA, PA -- Ardex Americas would like to congratulate Mike Crouch on his retirement after almost 25 years of service to the company. Crouch joined Ardex Americas as part of the W.W. Henry Co. acquisition from Armstrong World Industries, where he served in corporate and international roles for over 16 years. In his most recent role as Ardex Americas president, responsible for the Latin American Division, Brazil, M&A, R&D and Innovation, Crouch helped drive business development and regional acquisitions, while helping to define corporate strategy and global marketing.

During his tenure, Crouch was instrumental in the design and strategy build for our Tile and Stone Installation Systems business. In addition, Crouch led the acquisition and development of Ceramfix, a joint venture partner in Brazil. Since 2013, Crouch has served as the Ardex Americas representative on the Global Management Committee (GMC) for the global Ardex Group. Crouch has had a significant impact on the entire Ardex Americas organization and his legacy on the flooring industry will be lasting. The Ardex Americas team wishes Crouch all the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his journey.