HOUSTON, TX -- Coval Technologies has hired Aaron Statser as its new general manager of the Flooring Division. He will be responsible for extending the reach of Coval coatings through distributors and direct users throughout the U.S. In addition, he will oversee the U.S. sales, operations and marketing departments of Coval.

Located in Houston and in Singapore, Coval manufactures sustainable, easy to install and clean coatings developed with innovative nanotechnology that covalently bonds to the surface, providing surfaces with excellent resistance to stains and abrasion.

“Coval provides a unique technology. The excellent endorsement of contractors in the floor coating market is a testament to the quality of its products and customer service,” said Statser. “The rapid growth of Coval over the past two years has been exciting to watch, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Statser comes from a background of leading flooring and construction organizations to success. His most recent employment with the Decorative Concrete division of Business Flooring Solutions (BFS) for the last seven years displayed growth of over 2000% between two locations. He managed both divisions, with BFS becoming one of the most recognized decorative flooring providers in Texas and the United States.

Prior to BFS, Statser was vice president at Arccon Access Flooring, where he trained a new staff and crew and turned the company profitable, improved productivity and added a new revenue stream. He has experience as a supervisor and engineer for a rigging fabrication company, and operations, quality control, and project management for a manufacturing company. He began his career in construction management and manufacturing production supervision.

Statser and his family enjoy giving back to the community and working with several non-profit organizations. He led BFS, manufacturers and vendors to provide decorative concrete solutions to several non-profit organizations across the Houston area, free of charge.