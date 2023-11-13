CHICAGO, IL -- Franz Viegener, the designers and manufacturers of luxury faucets and fixtures for the hospitality, commercial and residential markets, announces the addition of the Inland Sales Group to its roster of Manufacturers Representatives in North America.

Headed by Brian Yelton, the Inland Sales Group will cover Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Eastern Iowa. Inland Sales Group, Inc. is a full-service manufacturers’ representative with locations in Peoria and Willowbrook, IL. For over 20 years, Inland Sales has serviced Central and Northern Illinois and has grown to include Eastern Iowa, Northwest Indiana and Southern Illinois.

“Partnering with Inland Sales is an exciting endeavor for us, said John Weinstein, CEO, FV America Corp. They're new members in the Decorative Plumbing and Hardware Association (DPHA) of which I was a founding member. Their enthusiasm for re-connecting with the luxury segment of the industry, coupled with their passion for proper waterway engineering and specification work, is a great pathway for Franz Viegener into the project sector, while at the same time creating greater Brand awareness in the region for our valued Authorized Dealer Showrooms.”

The Franz Viegener brand continues to expand; their award-winning products can be seen in projects across North America, from high-end residences to multi-unit, high-rise luxury condominiums and hotels. Their most recent introductions showcase the brands’ ability to produce exquisitely detailed faucets each of which define the kitchen or bathroom space with a willingness to proudly stand out.

About Franz Viegener

Renowned for its uncompromising quality, Franz Viegener is a modern amalgam of South American passion and German engineering, producing sculptural bath and kitchen fittings that synthesize architecture, geometric forms and fluidity. Franz Viegener’s Collections are uncompromising in their commitment to provide quality bath and kitchen fixtures for the residential and contract/hospitality markets. Franz Viegener’s North American headquarters and distribution facility opened in 2013 in Gurnee, IL.

The brand’s award-winning collections are produced in a dedicated workshop within the company’s 800,000 square-foot state-of-the-art factory in Buenos Aires. European engineering and master artisans work together to create unique and exceptional handcrafted products. Each one of these products are painstakingly machined, polished, assembled, tested and packaged with utmost care to assure the finest lines they have ever produced.