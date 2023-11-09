FRANKLIN, NJ -- Alpha Professional Tools® is pleased to announce that we have hired Alexander Makin to represent us in the South territory effective October 23, 2023. He will service Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Southern Nevada, Texas and Utah.

With over 25 years of experience in the stone industry, Alexander Makin is a recognized leader and innovator in his field. He began his journey as a stone fabricator in Louisiana, where he honed his skills in various stone shops. He then relocated to Colorado, where he took charge of a large stone shop with more than 120 employees, offering high-quality granite, marble and quartz countertops to customers across the state. Alexander has mastered every aspect of the stone business, from sourcing and processing to designing and installing. His excellence and expertise earned him a nomination for Stone Fabricator of the Year in 2019. Alexander is passionate about the stone, tile and hardscape industries, and excited to work with our distributors and to assist them in servicing their customers.

If you have any questions or need additional information, he can be reached at the following: Cell: (480) 848-6808 E-mail: amakin@alpha-tools.com.