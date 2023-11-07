NASHVILLE, TN -- Moderno Porcelain Works announces the opening of their newest location in Nashville, TN. The official grand opening event was held on October 26th and signifies another milestone as it marks the 15th location in the United States as part of an ambitious national expansion efforts.

"Our vision is to establish a nationwide network of fabricators and installers who are exclusively dedicated to large-format porcelain and sintered stone materials,” said Roberto Contreras, CEO of Moderno Porcelain Works. “The increasing demand for these materials has been held back by the absence of specialized fabrication and installation expertise, a gap that Moderno expertly fills. We are excited to be in Nashville and contributing to the city's passion for design and innovation.”

Guests celebrated the opening with custom Nashville raffle items and toured the showroom and fabrication center in partnership with event cosponsors: Mirage, Daltile and Venosa.

Leading the Nashville team is General Manager, Shawn Baumbaugh. “Nashville is known for its creativity and that runs through everything we do,” continued Baumbaugh. “Moderno is leading the way for designers, architects, and builders to use porcelain and sintered stone slabs in a way that hasn’t been possible before. We are excited to be a part of this talented community and cannot wait to see the new standard we will set together.”

Their team brings a wealth of knowledge across various industries in the greater Nashville area. The Moderno team includes: Darren Guess, Sales Manager; Jessica Sabo, Operations Manager; Nick Petrocci, Project Specialist; Jared Paskwietz, Project Specialist; Chris Carlisle, Project Specialist; Emily Turner, Project Specialist; and Maria Hayden, Showroom Coordinator.

The design-centric showroom spans 2,335 square feet, while the state-of-the-art fabrication facility occupies 15,281 square feet. Together, they provide an enchanting showcase of the myriad applications of porcelain and sintered stone. This includes striking designs for showers and tubs, an extensive range of flooring options, captivating wall and ceiling coverings, awe-inspiring fireplace installations, and exquisite countertop displays. Furthermore, every Moderno location offers a selection of in-stock materials from multiple manufacturers, including the exclusive XTONE Moderno Series by Porcelanosa, featuring a unique color palette curated specifically for Moderno.

Moderno Porcelain Works Nashville will be open weekdays from 8:30am to 4:30pm at 110 Airpark Center E, Nashville, TN 37217.