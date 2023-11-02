SECAUCUS, NJ -- Artistic Tile is a founding member of Design Industry for Peace, an organization of design industry brands and personalities that came together after the terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023. The group’s objective is to lend support to impacted communities in and around Israel.

Design Industry for Peace is holding an online auction from November 7th until November 17th that will feature an outstanding array of donated products and services from leading designers and brands across the industry.

Post, share and bring all lovers of design along. It is a rare opportunity to turn appreciation for art and design into tangible assistance for those in need.

Design Industry for Peace’s auction supports United Hatzalah, a quick-response ambulatory service in Israel that helps all that need it – regardless of race, religion or any other factor.

For more information, visit:

https://www.designindustryforpeace.com/auctionforpeace?utm_campaign=Full%20List%20Design%20Industry%20for%20Peace%20Announcement%20%2801HE60EHRVSNVS9AFM6W890RYX%29&utm_medium=email&utm_source=AT%20Employees%20List%202023&_kx=5k0GgwOmxsQLI7ce076bIyW6VOKvZbeI6Z1Hm98AJ2g%3D.R2Qpdc