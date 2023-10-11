LOUISVILLE, KY -- The annual Louisville Tile Distributors' conference, held at the historic Galt House Hotel in Louisville, KY, brought together over 100 Louisville Tile team members from its 14 locations for a week of events.

Themed “Execute,” the gathering continued the company’s steadfast commitment to developing leadership, embracing innovation and evolving best practices. The presentations, breakouts and team activities aimed to put these principles into action as LTD prepares for 2024.

The Conference kicked off with opening remarks from the company’s interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Walter “Dub” Newell, recently named Louisville Business First’s “Best in Finance” honoree. Dub extended a warm welcome to new team members, who have recently joined us as part of the American Olean Midwest acquisition.

A major highlight was a presentation by the Wilcox Family, owners of Louisville Tile. For this, Reed Wilcox, Crosby (Wilcox) Hall, and Travis Wilcox underscored the company's deep-rooted family values and culture. They shared stories dating back to 1955, spotlighting senior team members who have been with the company for decades.

Crosby Hall, executive vice president of Corporate Resources stated, “Sharing our values is crucial, as they define our company's culture, foster a sense of ‘belonging and purpose’ among employees and drive our success. The Wilcox family is 110% dedicated to making our employees, customers and their families our priority.”

The event featured recognition awards for Louisville Tile "family members," including engraved Louisville Slugger® baseball bats for Salesperson of the Year, Branch of the Year and other awards.

Another bright spot in the conference was a panel discussion with a diverse group of local clients, including an architect, designer, commercial contractor and family-owned retailer. The panel answered questions ranging from how to meet their service expectations... to the benefits of working with independent distributors.

Through this carefully orchestrated program of targeted presentations, interactive workshops and collaborative sessions, all participants gained invaluable knowledge and honed their skills to execute at the highest levels.