DALLAS, TX -- This week tile industry powerhouse brands Daltile and Marazzi will open their new showroom located on Boise’s “Tile Mile” and host a day of events in celebration. The main party will be held on Thursday, October 12th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the new Daltile/Marazzi showroom, where Boise professionals and homeowners are invited to enjoy cocktails and appetizers while mingling in the new 12,000 square foot showroom. (Attendees should RSVP to desiree.berg@daltile.com.) Those who are not able to make the cocktail party are invited to drop by the venue’s open house that day. Complimentary food trucks will be onsite from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for visitors to enjoy. (RSVP is only needed for the evening cocktail party event. No RSVP is needed for the daytime open house and food truck event.) The new Daltile/Marazzi showroom is located at 12450 Franklin Road, Suite 140, Boise, ID 83709.

“Boise is a wonderful place to live and work — rich with natural beauty, recreational opportunities, arts and culture as well as thriving residential, downtown and commercial spaces. The interior design needs of our Boise residential and commercial spaces are just as varied as our city’s attributes and our new Daltile/Marazzi products and showroom can wonderfully meet this myriad of design needs,” said Desiree Berg of the Boise Daltile/Marazzi showroom. “By offering both Daltile and Marazzi products in one conveniently located showroom, we have created a one-stop-shop for all tile, countertop and stone needs. The Daltile brand offers the largest breadth and depth of fashion-based products in the tile, countertop and stone industry. Virtually any design, size, shape, texture or price point needed can be found in the Daltile line. As a nice complement, the Marazzi brand offers tile that is bold, daring and the epitome of captivating Italian style.”

The new Boise showroom features a large selection of the Daltile and Marazzi product lines. In addition to an easy-to-peruse showroom filled with product samples, the venue features a large number of vignettes throughout the showroom for inspiration as well as storyboards, flat lays and generous slices of product. Accessing take-with product samples is very easy for the interior designers, architects, contractors and homeowners visiting the showroom.

Complimentary design services are also offered in this showroom. The showroom is open to the public to come in and work with the in-house designers to select the perfect tile, countertop, or stone for the customer’s needs and personal style. This design service is always free. The goal is to make selecting the right tile, countertop, or stone products easy and enjoyable for interior designers, architects, contractors and end-consumers. Appointments are encouraged to ensure individuals get undivided attention during their design visit to the showroom. Both in-person and virtual appointments can be made by calling the Boise showroom directly (208) 375-4466 or by email Boise.SSC211@Daltile.com.

“Daltile has also designed this showroom to be an extension of our professional customers’ businesses,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile, LLC, parent company of the Daltile and Marazzi brands. “We encourage our local designer, architect, and contractor customers to bring their own clients into the showroom to conduct their meetings. Not only do we put all of the hottest tile, countertop, and stone looks right at the professionals’ fingertips, making it easy to help their clients select just the right product, but the stylish atmosphere of our showroom, complete with work tables and a beautiful conference room, provides an inspirational ambience for a meeting.”