PORTLAND, OR -- Ann Sacks is pleased to announce the unveiling of Novah by Studio McGee, one of three new Ann Sacks collection introductions by Shea McGee, an intricately executed porcelain that takes its cues from the organic beauty of limestone. Novah is offered in three different colors – Glacier, Salt, and Sand – and four field sizes, designed by McGee to create masterful installations that capture the well- worn beauty of tumbled limestone yet with the easy maintenance of porcelain. Two additional tile collections by Studio McGee are planned for 2024.

Limestone has been one of McGee’s favorite mediums to incorporate within her projects, being drawn to its tactile, engaging surface and quiet sophistication. “I use limestone in many of our projects for its ability to be a neutral foundation for a room that is both refined and rustic,” said McGee. “I have searched high and low to no avail for an alternative that provides the look without the maintenance and higher price point. When creating this collection with Ann Sacks I knew I wanted to create a porcelain limestone that hit all the right notes I’ve been looking for and couldn’t find – subtle variation between tiles for a natural look, authentic texture across the top and edges, and color options that pair well with everything.”