Silestone® Le Chic features contemporary designs in cream and rich-colored shades that are a modern interpretation of Parisian- and Victorian-inspired styles. Le Chic’s six distinctive colors with expressive veins and metallic accents portray a sense of timeless allure with a hint of nostalgia. Le Chic is manufactured with the brand’s patented HybriQ+® technology, using 99% reused water and 100% renewable energy and incorporating a minimum of 20% recycled raw materials in its composition.