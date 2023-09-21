With the suggestive title, "The Unique World of Brazilian Natural Stones", the country promises to delight the visitors of Marmomac, taking place September 26th to 29th in Verona, Italy, with a presentation by the incredible geological diversity of the 4th largest producer and 5th largest exporter of ornamental stones in the lecture organized by It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone and with promotion of the Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).

The presentation will take place on September 26th, at 4 p.m., on the main stage of the fair, located in Hall 1, Cinema Area. The Vice President of Centrorochas, Fabio Cruz, and the Manager of the sectoral project, Rogério Ribeiro, will lead the theme addressing, among other subjects, the incomparable geological diversity of Brazil, protagonist in the global scenario with more than 1,200 varieties of materials available, sustainability initiatives adopted by the productive arrangement. The mediation of the lecture will be in charge of Guilherme Amoroso, content director of Casa Vogue Brasil.

"Brazilian ornamental stones are the sustainable, exclusive and versatile option for all projects. The CO2 emission rate of production in the sector is the lowest among the other coating options for architectural projects. Being a natural product, not manufactured, the production process uses less energy than in other products, since its use is intended only to highlight the beauty of the materials. In addition, 95% of the water used in this process is reused", details Fabio Cruz.

Attentive to offering viewers inspiration in creating new projects, the speakers will show how Brazilian stones reflect the beauty and incredible ecosystem of the country. "Brazil is a country of continental dimensions and well known for the magnificence of the Amazon. One of the points we emphasize is that the extraction and production of our natural stones have no impact in this area. In some places there is production of unique materials, "adds Rogério Ribeiro.

Numbers of the Brazilian stone sector

- World’s largest geological diversity

- More than 1,200 varieties of materials

- 4th largest producer in the world

- 5th largest exporter in the world

- Main export destinations in 2022: 1st United States (58%); 2nd China (13%); 3rd Italy (8%); 4th Mexico (4%) and 5th Canada (8%).

- Brazil is the largest exporter of ornamental stones to the USA, accounting for 24.7% of the materials imported by the country

- 480 thousand direct and indirect jobs

(Source: Centrorochas - Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stones Exporters)