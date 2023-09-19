Blick Suction Cups — Blick Industries

Blick suction cups are available in 40+ shapes and are built to suit your machine and your project. Accuracy and consistency are our claim-to-fame, and every cup is checked to meet a standard +0.05 mm, -0.00 mm tolerance. Their customer’s success is Blick’s success, according to the tooling manufacturer. Its customer service is available to assist with work holding issues customers may be having, and in the development of custom items for specific projects. Blick wants to make sure your work holding needs are met. Blick dedicated repair service restores cups to 100% functionality, accurate tolerances and work right out of the box; plus, no cost cleaning service on all repairs. Blick cups are built to last, but if a pad delaminates for reasons other than damage, the company will replace the pad for no charge.