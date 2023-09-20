AUSTIN, TX -- Vadara Quartz Surfaces, a leading manufacturer of artisan handcrafted quartz surfaces, will be an exhibitor at the Marmomac trade show in Verona, Italy, on September 26 to 29, 2023.

Marmomac is the premier international trade fair specializing in the natural stone supply and value chain. The programming includes the entire stone industry, ranging from the quarry to processed products, technologies, machinery and tools.

Vadara will attend the show to position the brand strategically in the global market. This decision resulted from the success Vadara has experienced stateside. LE Surfaces, the manufacturing counterpart of Vadara, will help facilitate the expansion of sales internationally while Vadara continues to build and grow relationships in the US market.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity for exploring global partnerships, as we continue our significant growth trajectory in the United States,” said Ed Rogers, executive vice president of U.S. Surfaces, parent company of the Vadara brand.

Design, sales and marketing for Vadara and LE Surfaces take place in the U.S., and product manufacturing occurs at different locations across the globe, with the primary facility location in Thailand. The stellar reputation of the Vadara brand, combined with the global production capabilities of LE Surfaces, will help align them with premier distribution partners in key countries.

Rogers added, “Vadara is the glowing demonstration of a fully supported and branded quartz line offered exclusively by LE Surfaces, our exclusive leading global manufacturer of quartz surfaces. Our goal is to replicate that success in other markets internationally.”

The theme of the Vadara exhibit at Marmomac will be ‘Capture the World in Quartz.’ A series of programmed events will occur during the first three days of the show. Each event will highlight Vadara designs and discuss their places of origin. There will be door prizes and refreshments available at the Vadara booth during each of the events. Attendance to daily programs during the first three days will accumulate entries toward the grand prize drawings happening on the last day of the fair.

Learn more about Vadara Quartz and view samples at www.vadaraquartz.com or visit the Vadara Quartz Surfaces Hall 10 Stand G2 at Marmomac in Verona, Italy, on September 26 to 29, 2023.