Decocer, a ceramic tile company specialized in the design and production of small size and custom-made ceramic tiles, participates in the prestigious French show MAISON&OBJET, held in Paris from September 7th to 11th, at the information stand that Tile of Spain has prepared for the event.

MAISON&OBJET is one of the main shows aimed at architecture and decoration professionals in France. Visitors have an international profile, within the professional world of distribution and prescription. The event is held twice a year, once in January and once in September.

Several of Decocer's high added-value products will be on display at the Tile of Spain stand. Its small-size ceramics are exclusive and stand out because they combine the essence and traditional values of traditional ceramics. The collections and ceramic pieces are full of authenticity, craftsmanship, intensity, color, details, nuances, glazes, volumes, shine, textures, reliefs, graphics and unusual geometric shapes.

During the event, Decocer will show the Harlem, Dreams and Marin collections. The Dreams series stands out for its unusual geometric shape, which draws an exotic seabird feather, in the 8 x 21.5cm. size and in four different colors.

The Harlem collection consists of rectangular pieces of 5 x 25cm that are differentiated by an intense glaze on the surfaces, creating a brightness and luminosity in the spaces. These elongated pieces allow many possibilities and visual effects in their placement. The Marin series is a rectangular piece in the 6.5 x 25cm. size that presents a variety of different shades within the same color range.