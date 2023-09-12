This 11th edition of Tiling Town will feature installation showcases given by Assoposa master tile layers. The technical seminars on large ceramic slab installation are aimed at architects and designers and consist of two-hour practical demonstrations in a fully functional installation workshop accompanied by detailed explanations and references to the standard UNI 11493. The seminars will be held every afternoon from Monday, September 25th to Thursday, September 28th and on the morning of Friday, September 29th. The seminars will earn professional training credits for participating architects, engineers and surveyors. Tiling Town will also host the Tiling Town Matinées organized by Assoposa’s Platinum Members and focusing on the most topical issues in the world of tiling.

A large area in Tiling Town will also be occupied by the Italian national tile installers’ association Assoposa, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. As part of its outreach activities, the association organizes training courses and promotes Tile Layer Certification in accordance with standard UNI 11493-2. To keep visitors informed about all the opportunities for specialization and professional growth offered by the sector, a special area will be devoted to the Assoposa Academy training courses and will feature an exhibition of tiled spaces and furnishings created using ceramic products of all sizes, from the smallest mosaics through to large-format slabs.

The area will also host the Casa Italia internet radio station specializing in the home and living sector. Paolo Leccese, presenter of the program Bricks & Music, will broadcast live at 9.30 a.m. in the company of an ever-changing lineup of guests who will discuss different topics on each of the five days of Cersaie. There will also be a stand organized by the national training, safety and labor services agency Formedil.

Lastly, an initiative entitled “Young Tilers at Cersaie” will be held in the area located between Halls 31 and 32 during the first three days of the show. At this event, six young European tile layers (three from Italy, two from Switzerland and one from Germany) will demonstrate their skills in installing ceramic tiles of different colors, sizes and thicknesses, using the latest equipment and tile laying methods to create six exhibits. The initiative is organized by Confindustria Ceramica in cooperation with Assoposa, the Swiss Tile Association and the German Tile and Natural Stone Association (Fachverband Fliesen und Naturstein) and with the participation of Mapei, Raimondi, Fila, Progress Profiles and Gigacer.