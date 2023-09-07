The Weha Granite and Stone Drywall Fabrication Shop Cart is hot-dipped galvanized for

years of use. Weha has received numerous requests for a for a hot-dipped galvanized drywall cart. The real advantage of these hot-dipped galvanized shop carts are their longevity. Typical painted drywall carts last only a couple of years before having to be replaced. These hot-dipped galvanized carts will last five-plus years before needing to be replaced.

Dimensions include:

Overall Length: 48 inches

Overall Height: 49 inches

Overall Depth: 28 inches

Surface Deck: 14 x 44 inches

38 1 / 2 inches from deck to top of shop cart

Wheels: two swivel wheels, two fixed wheels