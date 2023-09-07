The Weha Granite and Stone Drywall Fabrication Shop Cart is hot-dipped galvanized for
years of use. Weha has received numerous requests for a for a hot-dipped galvanized drywall cart. The real advantage of these hot-dipped galvanized shop carts are their longevity. Typical painted drywall carts last only a couple of years before having to be replaced. These hot-dipped galvanized carts will last five-plus years before needing to be replaced.
Dimensions include:
- Overall Length: 48 inches
- Overall Height: 49 inches
- Overall Depth: 28 inches
- Surface Deck: 14 x 44 inches
- 38 1/2 inches from deck to top of shop cart
- Wheels: two swivel wheels, two fixed wheels
- Weight Capacity: 2,000 pounds